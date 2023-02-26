 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Key events this week: India Q3 GDP, Core sector output and PMIs; EU inflation, and more

Ravi Hari
Feb 26, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

Here are the key economic events in India and from around the world to get you started for next week.

In the coming week, India's Q3 GDP, Manufacturing and Services purchasing managers indices (PMI) for February, Infrastructure Output (YoY) for January, and Automobile February sales numbers are improtant data points to monitor. Divgi Torqtransfer IPO, the first public offering of 2023, opens March 1.

The final monthly Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) readings for Manufacturing and Services from key economies like the US, the UK, and the Eurozone are also part of the economic reports that will be released the following week.

From the Eurozone, February preliminary CPI data and the unemployment rate are significant releases. In Japan, the focus will be on the Tokyo CPI and Core CPI, retail sales figures, industrial production figures, and consumer confidence numbers. From China, Caixin Manufacturing Index and Services PMI data are expected.

In the US, ISM Manufacturing and Services PMIs, S&P Global final PMI readings, durable goods, pending homes sales, and initial jobless claims data releases are the key.