 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Key events next week: UK, US & Eurozone PMIs; Fed minutes and more

Moneycontrol News
Nov 20, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST

Here are the key economic events from around the world to get you started for next week.

Economic events from around the world next week. (Representative image. Source: Shutterstock)

The major economic releases scheduled next week are - the flash monthly purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) readings from major economies like the UK, the US and the Eurozone for the month of November, the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s November meeting, the weekly initial jobless claims by the US, and China's Loan Prime Rate for 1 year and 5 years.

Also, in the upcoming week US weekly initial jobless claims data, and Japan's Manufacturing and Services PMI Flash data for November, will be released.

Let's take a look at the important economic events of the week beginning November 21, 2022:

Here's a schedule of the events:

November 21 (Monday)

Loan prime rates in China for November