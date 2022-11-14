Kaynes Technology IPO bought 34.15 times on last bidding day

Kaynes Technology India IPO

Electronics manufacturing company Kaynes Technology India has received healthy response for its initial public offering with investors picking up 35.75 crore shares against an offer size of 1.04 crore, subscribing 34.15 times on November 14, the final day of bidding.

Retail investors have bid shares 4.09 times the allotted quota, while the reserved portion of employees was subscribed 11.85 times.

Qualified institutional buyers have bought 98.47 times the portion set aside for them, and high networth individuals 21.2 times.

The company has reserved half of the offer for qualified institutional buyers, 35 percent for retail investors, and the rest 15 percent for non-institutional investors or high networth individuals.

The electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) services company aims to mobilise Rs 857.8 crore through its public issue at the upper end of the price band of Rs 559-587 per share.

The offer comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 530 crore, and an offer-for-sale of Rs 327.8 crore by promoter Ramesh Kunhikannan, and investor Freny Firoze Irani.

The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds for repaying debts, and expansion of manufacturing facilities at Mysore in Karnataka, and Manesar in Haryana.

The setting up a new facility for subsidiary Kaynes Electronics Manufacturing at Chamarajanagar in Karnataka, and working capital requirements are also other objectives of the issue, apart from general corporate purposes.

Kaynes operates under four business verticals - OEM (turnkey solutions) box build, OEM (turnkey solutions) printed circuit board assemblies, ODM (original design manufacturing), and product engineering and IoT (internet of things) solutions - with five subsidiaries, and manufacturing facilities in Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.

As of June 2022, it works with over 871 vendors and sources materials from various regions, including North America, Europe, and Singapore as well as locally within India.

More than Rs 9,800 crore worth IPO so for have been launched in November, including Inox Green Energy Services, Archean Chemical Industries, Five Star Business Finance, Global Health, Bikaji Foods International, Fusion Micro Finance and Keystone Realtors.