Have to expand beyond Bengaluru to touch $150 Billion IT exports: Karnataka IT minister Ashwath Narayan

Known to be a startup and tech hub, Karnataka is inviting investments from companies working on emerging technologies such as web 3.0, metaverse and AR/VR, the state’s IT-BT minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan told Moneycontrol. He holds the portfolios of electronics, information technology-biotechnology, science and technology, higher education and skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood.

Karnataka announced its Beyond Bengaluru programme in November 2020 as part of which it looked to create tech jobs outside of India’s Silicon Valley as well as set up hubs in the state depending on the industry to push innovation. The Beyond Bengaluru programme was created under the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), a non-profit organisation created to serve as a knowledge bridge between the state government and industry.

Ashwath Narayan’s plan is to scale the IT/ITeS industry in the state by roughly two-and-a-half times. With the state’s current IT exports at around $65 billion, he wants to increase it to $150 billion in the next 3-4 years. “If we want to reach $150 billion, it cannot happen only in Bengaluru, we need to take it beyond. What we have targeted are achievable numbers,” he says.

The minister says talent acceleration is being emphasised. “Even now there are a number of unemployed engineers when compared to the requirements of the industry. We are trying to address that gap and provide the right kind of training,” he says, adding that even in non-technical courses, people will learn about IoT, cloud computing, data analytics cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, etc.

“We’re trying to increase the availability of manpower by targeted talent acceleration,” he says, adding that companies can set up offices based on the availability of talent.

With regard to the startup ecosystem in the state that is spurred by the state’s initiatives, Ashwath Narayan says is worth Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 crore, and that the government wants to reach Rs 80,000 crore.

Another focus area for the KDEM has been global captive centres (GCCs)/global innovation centres (GICs), where the off-shore hubs would be in Bangalore and offices in locations other than Bengaluru such as Mangaluru, Hubli and Mysuru, which have been identified as emerging tech clusters by the state. These clusters have task forces as well to help build an ecosystem.

“When a company wants to expand, we are asking them to expand beyond Bengaluru because many of the resource come from these places. COVID-19 has become very conducive for the establishment of companies beyond Bangalore,” he said.

However, Bengaluru does continue to be the state’s crown jewel, and the city’s crumbling civic infrastructure — particularly the state of roads — is an issue that has been raised by entrepreneurs and industry leaders repeatedly.

Ashwath Narayan says Bangalore’s 13,000-km road network will be asphalted by the end of the year, saying that the pandemic and rains delayed work. He adds that the city’s growing number of private vehicles is a challenge, but that the state government is spending money on boosting public transportation.