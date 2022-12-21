 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Kalyani Group aims to manufacture 250,000 tonnes of green steel in 2023-24: Amit Kalyani

Yaruqhullah Khan
Dec 21, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST

Green steel is a variety manufactured without the use of fossil fuels. It is produced by using low-carbon energy sources such as hydrogen, coal gasification or electricity rather than coal-fired plants.

Amit Kalyani, Deputy Managing Director of Bharat Forge

The Kalyani Group aims to manufacture 250,000 tonnes of 'green steel' from its electric arc furnace plant in Pune operated by Saarloha Advanced Materials, Amit Kalyani, Deputy Managing Director of Bharat Forge, told Moneycontrol.

Green steel is a variety manufactured without the use of fossil fuels. It is produced by using low-carbon energy sources such as hydrogen, coal gasification or electricity rather than coal-fired plants.

"We will aim to produce 50,000 tonnes of green steel in the first year," the executive said, adding that the plant where green steel is being produced has the capacity to manufacture 250,000 tonnes of steel, but only 20 percent of its capacity will be used to produce green steel in the first year.

Saarloha Advanced Materials is a Kalyani group company that launched green steel under the brand Kalyani FeRRESTA on December 20.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show

In an interview with Moneycontrol Amit Kalyani said ndia has the potential to produce 2 million tonnes of green steel with the right amount of investment.

Kalyani also said that in order to create demand for green steel in India, the government should consider making it mandatory for manufacturing companies to use green steel.