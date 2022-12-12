 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IT sector to see growth challenges ahead, HCLTech likely to be the worst hit : Experts

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST

December quarter might be weaker than expected for the sector.

(Representative image)

After two years of pandemic-induced demand and multi-year digital transformation deals, Indian IT sector appears to be entering a growth slump phase due to the macro economic challenges, inflation and an impending recession in the US market, which accounts for majority of the Indian IT sales.

The cracks were first pointed out by HCLTech on December 8 during its investor day, when CEO C Vijayakumar indicated that the revenue is likely to come in the lower ends of its revenue guidance band of 13.5-14.5 percent in CC (constant currency) terms due to furloughs being greater than expected and challenges in the BFSI and Hi-tech segment. The company indicated slowdown in discretionary spending in the tech, telecom and other verticals. Post Q2FY23 earnings, the company had increase revenue guidance band to 13.5-14.5 percent for overall FY23 from previous 12-14 percent in CC terms.

HCLTech's stock price corrected by over 6.3 percent since the investor day meeting.

Brokerage firm Credit Suisse, meanwhile, has downgraded the overall Indian IT sector, expecting a correction of 10-27 percent in market valuation, wherein HCLTech will be the worst hit. This comes on the back of an expected higher risk to revenue in the financial year 2024 in case the US economic situation worsens. The US market roughly accounts for 45-60 percent of the Indian IT sector revenue.

According to Credit Suisse, HCLTech may be at a risk of seeing over 20 percent correction in stock market valuation. Infosys and Wipro stand to see up to 15 percent possible correction, TCS might have an 8 percent risk of valuation correction.

The brokerage firm, however, has an outperforming rating for Infosys, even as it continues to remain neutral for TCS and HCLTech, and gives an underperforming rating to Wipro.