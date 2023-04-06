 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IT Rules amendment: Government to appoint organisation for fact checking content

Apr 06, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST

In January, the ministry introduced draft amendments to the IT Rules that said that news identified as fake or false by the Press Information Bureau's fact check unit needed to be removed from social media platforms.

The Centre announced proposed amendments to the IT Rules on April 6 that would mandate a government-appointed organisation to identify any false or misleading content relating to the government.

Minister for State in Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "On the misinformation side, the IT Rules said that government of India will notify an organisation and that organisation will be a fact checker of content related to the government for all intermediaries."

"Intermediaries who chose to keep that content will have to deal with person who is aggrieved in the court of law. It is not mandatory that one has to take down what notified organisation says but then you have to deal with it in the court of law," he explained.

The minister further said that if an intermediary chooses to not take down content after the fact checking unit asks it to, then the intermediary will lose safe harbor for that piece of content.