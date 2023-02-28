 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems raises Rs 185.45 crore via anchor book, ahead of IPO

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 28, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems has allotted 31.43 lakh equity shares to 12 anchor investors.

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems is slated to open its maiden public issue for subscription on March 1, the first IPO of the current calendar year.

Auto components manufacturer Divgi Torqtransfer Systems on February 28 mobilised Rs 185.45 crore via anchor book, ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), which opens tomorrow.

The company has allotted 31.43 lakh equity shares to 12 anchor investors.

"...in consultation with merchant bankers, we have finalised allocation of 31.43 lakh shares to anchor investors at anchor investor allocation price of Rs 590 per share," Divgi said in its filing to exchanges.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India, Quant Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Trusteeship, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Matthews Asia Funds, Aurigin Master Fund and Bengal Finance and Investment are the anchor investors in the company.