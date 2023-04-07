 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Kieron Pollard wants batters to fire in unison against CSK

PTI
Apr 07, 2023 / 05:43 PM IST

Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard (Image source: @mipaltan/Twitter)

After the failure of top-order in their IPL opener, Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard is expecting the batters to fire in unison in the much awaited clash against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on Saturday.

MI were reduced to 48/4 by RCB at one stage before rescue acts from Tilak Verma (84) and Nehal Wadhera (21) dragged them to 171/7, which in the end proved too less against RCB.

"I believe all batters have to fire. I do not think we should not single out any individual. Cricket is played with eleven players, and again, the tournament has just started so everyone is just looking to start (on a) high"

"Yes we did not get off to a great start as a batting unit but in the end we managed a decent total in Bangalore. Let us see what happens since we are back at Wankhede," Pollard said on the eve of the game.