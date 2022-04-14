 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ipca Laboratories Q4 PAT may dip 12% YoY to Rs 141.9 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Apr 14, 2022 / 05:02 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,277 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Ipca Laboratories to report net profit at Rs 141.9 crore down 12% year-on-year (down 28% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 2.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 25.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 221.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

