Institutional investments in retail real estate jumps over 6-fold to $492 million in 2022: Report

PTI
Jan 10, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

In 2021, the retail real estate had attracted only USD 77 million institutional investments because of an adverse impact of the COVID pandemic on the businesses in shopping malls.

Institutional investments in retail real estate jumped over six fold to USD 492 million in 2022, as businesses in shopping malls revived strongly post the COVID pandemic, according to Colliers India.

Overall, Colliers said that the institutional investments in the Indian real estate sector grew 20 per cent in 2022 to touch USD 4.9 billion from USD 4.08 billion in the previous year.

Alternate asset classes, which includes data centres, received an investment of USD 867 million last year, up 92 per cent from USD 453 million in 2021.

Alternate assets include data centres, life sciences, senior housing, holiday homes, and student housing among others.

The growth of alternate assets is led by investors looking to diversify their portfolio, given steady returns in some traditional asset classes, Colliers India said.