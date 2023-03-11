 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mohit Joshi’s appointment as Tech Mahindra CEO will bring BFSI and healthcare expertise: Industry experts

Debangana Ghosh
Mar 11, 2023 / 08:14 PM IST

The company has to shed its over-reliance on the telecom and enterprise businesses, and capture large cost takeout deals, said analysts.

IT industry experts and analysts gave a thumbs up to the appointment of Infosys president Mohit Joshi as the CEO and MD designate of Tech Mahindra. As someone who’s closely worked with Infosys CEO Salil Parekh and has expertise in the BFSI and healthcare space, Joshi is expected to re-energise the business, industry experts said.

According to analysts, Joshi’s experience of over 22 years with the IT services behemoth and his involvement in executing Infosys’ transformation as part of its leadership team over the past few years, will help him think strategically on winning large deals for Tech Mahindra, deals that usually go to the top two or three companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys.

Joshi resigned from Infosys on March 11, and will be taking over the reins of Tech Mahindra from current CEO and MD CP Gurnani on December 20.

The Mahindra group leadership was keen to bring in some fresh thinking from outside, said Phil Fersht, Founder and Chief Analyst of HFS Research.