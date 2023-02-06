 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Indian Railway will need to raise around Rs 30,000 crore from asset monetisation in FY24: Sources

Yaruqhullah Khan
Feb 06, 2023 / 06:04 PM IST

Indian Railways missed its asset monetisation target in 2021-22. This is likely to be repeated in 2022-23 as well, when against a target of Rs 57,000 crore, it will likely raise only around Rs 20,000 - 25,000 crore.

The Railways ministry's Internal and Extra Budgetary Resources have fallen to Rs 52,783 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 95,943 crore in 2022-23. (Representative image)

The Indian Railways will need to raise a minimum of Rs 30,000 crore from asset monetisation and privatisation in 2023-24, after the government has limited the railway's market borrowing for the next financial year to around Rs 50,000 crore, multiple senior government officials said.

The central government has limited the Railways ministry's Internal and Extra Budgetary Resources (IEBR) to Rs 52,783 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 95,943 crore in 2022-23, according to the Budget document of 2023-24.

"Indian Railways will need to raise around Rs 30,000- Rs 40,000 crore from asset monetisation in 2023-24 to raise additional funds for capital expenditure," a senior official from the Ministry of Railways said.

He added that not only will the Indian Railways double down on its efforts to monetise stations, trains, and tracks on the dedicated freight corridors, but is also working with experts to come out with an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) in 2023-24.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show