 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

India inflation likely softened to nine-month low in November: Poll

Reuters
Dec 09, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST

Inflation has stayed above the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India's 2%-6% tolerance band all year and this has triggered 225 basis points of interest rate rises to the repo rate so far, taking it to 6.25%.

India consumer price inflation likely cooled to a nine-month low of 6.40% in November mainly due to a moderation in food prices, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Inflation has stayed above the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India's 2%-6% tolerance band all year and this has triggered 225 basis points of interest rate rises to the repo rate so far, taking it to 6.25%.

If the inflation forecast is correct, the decline would take it to where it was just before Russia invaded Ukraine in February, which sent global food and commodity prices soaring.

Food prices alone account for nearly 40% of the consumer price index (CPI) basket in Asia's third largest economy.

The Dec. 5-8 Reuters poll of 45 economists predicted the second consecutive decline in inflation to an annual 6.40% from 6.77% in October. Forecasts were in a 6.00%-7.02% range.

"We will continue to see inflation falling. Lower food prices, especially vegetables, and stable energy and gasoline prices should see India's headline inflation index dropping to a level roughly in line with policy interest rates," noted Robert Carnell, head of ING's Asia-Pacific research.