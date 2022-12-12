 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HUL seeks to expand market presence with pair of acquisitions in health and wellness segment

Sindhu Bhattacharya
Dec 12, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST

In a presentation, the company management said the market for vitamins, minerals and supplements has revenue potential of Rs 30,000 crore a year in the next 4-5 years.

The acquisition by Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) of the Oziva and Wellbeing Nutrition brands is unlikely to turn the needle for India’s biggest packaged consumer goods maker, either in terms of size or scale of the business, just yet, analysts say.

The acquisitions, nevertheless, will strengthen HUL’s intent of broadening its presence in the health and wellness segment and the company will likely use its vast distribution network and the expertise of parent Unilever to expand the newly acquired premium brands.

With the two purchases, HUL is taking control of companies that were selling their products only digitally. HUL is widely expected to strengthen its offline presence through its own formidable distribution clout.

Besides, with the acquisition of digital-only brands, HUL also gets to target consumers in the higher-income category as well as the younger population. Millennials, particularly Gen-Z, which are driving the market towards health supplements and wellness, would be priceless acquisitions via these companies for HUL.

Analysts believe that alongside online sales, HUL would also scale up the newly acquired brands in the medium- to long-term through market development, coupled with its Research and Development (R&D) strengths. Unilever already has a health, wellness, and nutrition portfolio worth a billion euros and as HUL embarks on the expansion and deepening of this product category in India, the product portfolio of the parent company could also slowly find its way to the country.

So all in all, the acquisitions are being seen as part of the long-term intent of HUL to strengthen its presence in every price band of the health, wellness, and nutrition space in India.