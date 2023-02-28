How Meta plans to integrate generative AI in Instagram, WhatsApp? Mark Zuckerberg gives a glimpse

Facebook parent Meta is streamlining its generative AI efforts across the company into a single product group that will focus on integrating the technology into all of its products, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, as the company rushes to join the latest AI wave which has gripped technology giants and startups across the world.

This product group will initially focus on building creative and expressive tools, and later look at developing "AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on February 27.

Moneycontrol reported on February 14 that Meta is looking to integrate generative AI technologies, which can generate text, images, sounds, and other media formats in response to short user prompts, into its products such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

In his February 27 post, Zuckerberg said that they are looking into text-based experiences such as WhatsApp and Messenger chat, images such as "creative Instagram filters and ad formats," and "video and multi-modal experiences."

