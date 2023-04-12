 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC Bank Q4 Net Profit seen up 21.8% YoY to Rs. 12,245.4 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Broker Research
Apr 12, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 32.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 24,999.9 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

HDFC Bank

 

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January - March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects HDFC Bank to report net profit at Rs. 12,245.4 crore up 21.8% year-on-year (down 0.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 20.6% Y-o-Y (up 3.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 19,727.2 crore.