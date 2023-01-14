 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC Bank Q3 Results | A look at 4 key highlights from the earnings

Moneycontrol News
Jan 14, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

HDFC Bank Q3 Results: The bank reported 19.9 percent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, to Rs 12,698 crore

Beating market estimates, HDFC Bank reported a net profit of Rs 12,698 crore, an increase of 18.5 percent over the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private-sector lender, on January 14 reported strong double-digit growth in its net profit and a healthy jump in consolidated advances.

Here are key four highlights from the bank’s earnings report card:

Net profit jumps

The lender reported a 19.9 percent jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022. Beating market estimates, it reported a net profit of Rs 12,698 crore, an increase of 18.5 percent over the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The bank's December quarter net revenue grew by 18.3 percent to Rs 31,488 crore from Rs 26,627 crore last year.

Net interest income (NII), or the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 24.6 percent to Rs 22,987 crore from Rs 18.443 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.