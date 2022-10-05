HCLTech to open new campus in Brazil, plans to add 1,000 employees

IT consultancy services company HCLTech on October 5 announced that it plans to hire 1,000 people in the next two years to expand its Brazil operations while also opening a new technology centre in Campinas.

HCLTech is a certified top employer in Brazil and is scaling up operations thereby adding local and global client base across industries. The local IT talent being planned to hire will be used to develop and deploy services and solutions across digital, engineering and cloud. In line with its hybrid operating model, HCLTech will embrace an agile workplace, the company added.

Anil Ganjoo, Chief Growth Officer, Americas and Executive Sponsor, Brazil, HCLTech said, “Our commitment to Brazil is part of our long-term strategic plan in the country, which includes supercharging progress for our clients, partners, people and communities in this region of significant importance.”

“We are excited to continue expanding our presence and bringing new economic opportunities to Brazil,” Fabiano Funari, Country Head, Brazil, HCLTech added.

Funari said, “We’re committed to becoming the preferred digital partner for clients in Brazil by delivering the best technology solutions to help our local and global clients on their technology journeys. We are also committed to developing the new generation of technology talent.”

“Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements,” HCLTech added in the statement, throwing a word of caution.

This comes a few weeks after HCLTech laid off 350 employees working on their client Microsoft’s news-related products, projecting a possible increase in the ongoing uncertainties and tough business environment.

The company also recently announced rebranding and a new logo.