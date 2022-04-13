 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HCL Technologies Q4 PAT may dip 4% QoQ to Rs. 3,304.4 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Apr 13, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 1.1. percent Q-o-Q (up 15 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 22,584.9 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects HCL Technologies to report net profit at Rs. 3,304.4 crore down 4% quarter-on-quarter (up 1.6% year-on-year).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 4 percent Q-o-Q (up 10.3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 5,034.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

