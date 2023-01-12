 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Have examples where we are using ChatGPT with client situations’: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

Haripriya Suresh
Jan 12, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST

Infosys was among the backers of OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, which the CEO said was a donation.

Infosys CEO & MD Salil Parekh (File image)

Infosys was one of OpenAI’s first backers, which has now become the rage thanks to Dall-E and ChatGPT. ChatGPT, which has now been used for a wide variety of purposes, saw Infosys investing in the maker — OpenAI — back in 2015. Speaking about the chatbot, Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh during the company’s earnings on January 12, said that the company had supported the initiative with a donation.

"We see the progress and a huge congratulations on what they have done. We have examples where we are using ChatGPT with client situations and that is starting to further increase productivity and automation," he said.

Parekh added that Infosys has a huge focus and commitment through the past several years on automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning. However, he added that there is no additional investment that Infosys is looking to make into OpenAI.

"I think we have a huge focus and commitment for the last several years on automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning. We have no plans today which relate to anything in terms of an investment in any activity,” Parekh said.

“There are many technologies which enable way to do low code, no code, enhancement of efficiency of building code faster. We're working with several of them to make sure that we work with our clients on it."