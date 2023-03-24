 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Half a year of price hikes and rollbacks for cement makers

Amritha Pillay
Mar 24, 2023 / 06:29 PM IST

Ironically, the situation exists despite strong demand for the key input for construction activity. A significant factor for this is intensified competition, say analysts

Representative Image

Cement makers are most likely to end the current quarter with no meaningful price hikes. This would be the second consecutive quarter where attempts to raise prices failed, according to industry officials and analysts as cement makers focus on retaining market share.

The all-India average cement price in the March-2023 quarter appears to be flat to marginally negative sequentially, wrote Motilal Oswal analysts in a March 22 note on the cement sector. They suggest attempts to hike prices in different markets have been met with rollbacks, cuts and other financial year-end sale incentives.

Healthy demand, stiff competition 

The absence of price hikes is despite cement demand growing at a healthy pace. According to rating agency Crisil, cement demand is set for its third straight year of growth with a 7-9 percent jump to 425 million tonnes (MT) in the next financial year.