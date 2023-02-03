English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Exclusive: FM's post-Budget interview
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Cement market expansion likely on the cards as prices may have peaked

    Although demand is currently high, intense competition has restrained cement companies from making meaningful price increases.

    Amritha Pillay
    February 03, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Cement demand has been on the rise and so have costs to manufacture the building material. That would suggest cement prices should be climbing, too.

    However, that’s not been the case. And here’s why: prices may have peaked and market share expansion is on the cards for cement companies, experts said.

    India’s cement demand grew 22 percent in FY22 and is expected to end FY23 with 8-9 percent growth, a rate that’s likely to hold in FY24 and FY25, according to credit rating company CareEdge. Growth came after demand slumped in FY20 and FY21 after the outbreak of the pandemic.

    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget for FY24 on February 1, enhanced the capital expenditure outlay by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore in a bid to spur construction infrastructure projects including railways, roads, urban infrastructure and power.