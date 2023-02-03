Cement market expansion likely on the cards as prices may have peaked

Representative image

Cement demand has been on the rise and so have costs to manufacture the building material. That would suggest cement prices should be climbing, too.

However, that’s not been the case. And here’s why: prices may have peaked and market share expansion is on the cards for cement companies, experts said.

India’s cement demand grew 22 percent in FY22 and is expected to end FY23 with 8-9 percent growth, a rate that’s likely to hold in FY24 and FY25, according to credit rating company CareEdge. Growth came after demand slumped in FY20 and FY21 after the outbreak of the pandemic.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget for FY24 on February 1, enhanced the capital expenditure outlay by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore in a bid to spur construction infrastructure projects including railways, roads, urban infrastructure and power.

Cement prices remained largely unchanged in the December quarter, with expectations of an increase pushed to the latter part of the fourth quarter of FY23 or even the start of the next financial year. Meanwhile, cement companies have trained their focus on market expansion.

Atul Daga, executive director and chief financial officer at UltraTech Cement, told analysts that while the industry wants a price rise, no one wants to lose market share.

“And typically, in a very high-growth time frame, focus will always be on meeting demand,” he was quoted as saying on the company’s Q3 earnings call.

Failed attempts

Efforts to increase prices over the past few months have met with limited success.

“Attempt was made a couple of times over the last few quarters. But unfortunately, the price more or less remained static with a slightly negative bias for the last few months,” Sreekanth Reddy, joint managing director of Sagar Cements, told analysts on an earnings call. “Same is the case with January.”

According to a CareEdge report in January, wholesale cement prices increased 7 percent from a year earlier on average in the first half of FY23, while prices remained flat in the third quarter.

Cement input costs have risen by Rs 1,200 per tonne over the past four quarters against a price increase of Rs 600 per tonne, said Mangesh Bhadang, senior vice president at Centrum Broking. The gap may have to be bridged by a mix of measures including cost reductions, he said.

“There may be a small hike in March or at the start of the next financial year, but cost reduction and market share expansion would be the main agenda,” Bhadang said.

The average all-India price of a 50 kg cement bag increased from Rs 355 in FY20 to Rs 357 in FY21 and Rs 377 in FY22, CareEdge data shows. It is expected to climb to Rs 390-392 per bag in FY23.

Ravleen Sethi, associate director at CareEdge, suspects current prices for cement are at their peak.

“In the current fiscal as well (similar to H2FY22), the players will not be able to fully offset the higher input costs through hikes in cement prices given the unprecedented levels of input prices, with cement prices already being at their peak,” Sethi said. “Though price hikes and absorption of the same are imminent for the sector’s profitability, so far players have not been able to take meaningful hikes.”

Shree Cement and Sagar Cements are hopeful of price hikes soon. HM Bangur, chairman of Shree Cement, said there will be room for price hikes once demand increases with the end of winter.

“We expect demand to increase further once more activity picks up with the end of winter by February-end,” he said. “Right now, there is no shortage as all demand is being met. February-end forward there should be price hikes too.”