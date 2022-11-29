 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Govt promotes facial authentication to verify pensioners in month-long campaign

Aihik Sur
Nov 29, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST

For the past month, the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions) has been running a campaign to increase the use of facial authentication, involving banks, ministries, and pensioners' associations.

The Indian government has been actively encouraging the widespread adoption of facial authentication to facilitate the creation of Aadhaar-authenticated digital life certificates (DLC), a document that helps retirees get their pension payments.

For the past month, the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions) has been running a campaign to increase the use of facial authentication, involving banks, ministries, and pensioners' associations.

The ongoing campaign coincides with the rule requiring pensioners to submit their life certificate (proof of life) during the month of November in order to continue receiving their pension.

Despite the government's claims that using this technology for pension disbursement benefits senior citizens, there is no law backing facial authentication. Moreover, no data protection law exists to protect against the potential misuse or breach of such data.

Unlike facial recognition, which uses a 1:n match against a database of known faces, facial authentication uses a 1:1 match. For example, in facial recognition, an image is compared to a database of other photos to identify the person in question without the person's consent. In facial authentication, two photos of a single person are compared with their consent.

What is DLC?