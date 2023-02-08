Govt issued 6,775 content blocking orders in 2022: MeitY

At a time when the Union government has blocked several digital lending apps from app stores and their websites, the government on February 8 announced that it issued 6,775 blocking orders in 2022.

When compared to 2021, there was a 11 percent increase in blocking orders issued under the IT Rules 2009, also known as the Blocking Rules, data provided by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in the Parliament showed.

However, it was 2020 which saw the highest number of blocking orders from the government with 9,849 such directions being issued.

Last year, microblogging platform Twitter sued the Indian government regarding few of such blocking orders that the government had sent to the platform.

Moneycontrol News