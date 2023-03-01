Google's third-party billing system ‘violates CCI’s order’; exploring all avenues to challenge it: ADIF

Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), a New Delhi think tank comprising prominent Indian internet companies such as Matrimony, Paytm, MapmyIndia, TrulyMadly and other local entrepreneurs, said on March 1 that it is exploring “all avenues” to challenge Google's third-party billing system for app developers in India, terming it a “violation of the CCI order and Competition Act”.

On February 22, Moneycontrol had reported that Google is updating the payments policy of Google Play to allow app developers to offer an alternative billing system to consumers within India for in-app purchases, along with its own payment system, from April 26.

As per the new policy, if a user pays through the alternative billing system (also termed as User Choice billing system), the transaction will still be subjected to a service fee, but at a 4 percent rate reduction.

This effectively means that developers will have to shell out a service fee to Google ranging from 6-26 percent for in-app purchases and subscriptions, depending on the type of app/service and the annual revenue it generates on Google Play, as compared to the regular 10-30 percent service fee.

Vikas SN