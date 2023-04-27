 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google took enforcement action on 3,500 personal loan apps in India in 2022

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 11:12 PM IST

In August, Google had stated that it had blocked 2,000 personal loan providers from its app marketplace in India from January 2022 to July 2022.

Google updated its personal loans policy to state that apps that provide or facilitate personal loans will be restricted from accessing sensitive data of consumers such as their contacts, location, photos, videos, files or call logs.

Google said on April 27 that it has taken necessary enforcement action against more than 3,500 personal loan apps in 2022, which includes removing them from Play Store, for violating its Play Policy requirements, as the tech giant steps up its crackdown on unregistered and fraudulent lenders.

The company did not disclose any specific information on how many apps it removed in this process during the entire year. In August 2022, Google stated that it had blocked 2,000 personal loan providers from its app marketplace in India from January 2022 to July 2022.lendersApart from app removal, Google's enforcement actions on Play Store include app rejection, suspension, restricting the discoverability of the app, making it available only in certain regions and even terminating the developer account of the application maker.

The rise in digital lending by unregistered and fraudulent apps has been a major concern that has had the government, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as well as the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a bind. The issue dates back to 2020 when instances of high-handed loan recovery methods by these apps that lend to unsuspecting customers at high rates pushed many to suicide.

In 2021, Google revised its Play Store developer program policy for financial services apps, mandating additional requirements for personal loan apps in the country.