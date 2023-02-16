 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google asks employees to help Bard get the answers right, says AI ‘learns best by example’

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

Google search boss Prabhakar Raghavan sent an email to employees with the do’s and don’ts of fixing bad responses from the AI-enabled search tool

Bard is meant to be Google’s answer to ChatGPT, the new AI sensation that has taken the internet world by storm. (Credit: NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Google executives have understood that the company’s artificial intelligence search tool Bard isn’t always accurate in its response to queries and have asked employees to fix the wrong answers, according to a CNBC report.

Prabhakar Raghavan, Google’s Vice-President for search, has asked staffers in an email to help the company make sure its new ChatGPT competitor gets the answers right. The email, which CNBC viewed, included a link to a do’s and don’ts page with instructions on how employees should fix responses as they test the AI-enabled search tool internally. The staffers are encouraged to rewrite answers on topics they understand well.

“Bard learns best by example, so taking the time to rewrite a response thoughtfully will go a long way in helping us to improve the mode,” the document says.