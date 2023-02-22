 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Flight crew and air traffic staff ‘strong’, but need mental health tools beyond ‘professional skills’, says DGCA

Jocelyn Fernandes
Feb 22, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

An expert committee identified three major areas of intervention and suggested best practices viz. mental health assessment during the medical assessments, Peer Support Programme and pre-employment psychological assessment

It is recommended that each organisation has its own customised ‘Psychological Assessment’ to match requirements and resources, overseen by a clinical psychologist. (Image StockSnap from Pixabay)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on February 22 issued a statement on the ‘Mental health promotion of flight crew and air traffic controllers’. The authority outlined medical requirements when employing candidates and after employment of candidates.

An expert committee identified three major areas of intervention and suggested best practices viz. mental health assessment during the medical assessments, Peer Support Programme (PSP) and pre-employment psychological assessment. This committee is comprised of experienced DGCA officers, air safety, clinical aerospace medicine, and mental health experts (psychologists).

This comes at a time when increasing number of cases of altercations between flight staff and passengers are being shared on social media.

Stress for staff