Elon Musk ramps up AI efforts, even as he warns of dangers

New York Times
Apr 27, 2023 / 09:20 PM IST

Musk has ramped up his own AI activities, while arguing publicly about the technology’s hazards.

In December, Elon Musk became angry about the development of artificial intelligence and put his foot down. He had learned of a relationship between OpenAI, the startup behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT, and Twitter, which he had bought in October for $44 billion.

OpenAI was licensing Twitter’s data — a feed of every tweet — for about $2 million a year to help build ChatGPT, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Musk believed the AI startup wasn’t paying Twitter enough, they said. So Musk cut OpenAI off from Twitter’s data, they said.

Since then, Musk has ramped up his own AI activities, while arguing publicly about the technology’s hazards. He is in talks with Jimmy Ba, a researcher and professor at the University of Toronto, to build a new AI company called X.AI, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

He has hired top AI researchers from Google’s DeepMind at Twitter. And he has spoken publicly about creating a rival to ChatGPT that generates politically charged material without restrictions.