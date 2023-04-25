 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk could earn $100,000 a month himself through Twitter's new 'Subscriptions' feature

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST

Musk's Twitter account shows he has at least 24,700 paid subscribers, who are charged $4 per month.

Apart from Twitter, Musk heads four other companies - Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, and Neuralink.

Twitter owner Elon Musk could possibly be earning around $100,000 a month for himself through the new 'Subscriptions' feature launched on the microblogging platform.

Musk, in a tweet on April 24, shared a screenshot to explain how content creators can monetise their accounts using the new feature.

In Musk's screenshot, it was revealed that at least 24,700 Twitter users have subscribed to his account for exclusive content.

The Subscriptions feature allows content creators on Twitter to charge a special monthly fee for their subscribers, in lieu of providing them with exclusive content such as long-form videos, long-form text, and subscriber-only Spaces.

As per Musk's profile, his subscribers are levied a charge of $4 a month. The amount, multiplied by 24,700 -- the number of subscribers to his account --- shows that he could earn at least $98,800 per month.