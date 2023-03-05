 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Our objective is to be neutral, push for consensus and take everybody along’: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 05, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST

If countries like China and Russia are left out in the consensus making process, there will be no solution to global debt, Kant said

On crypto assets, Amitabh Kant said that financial stability board of G20 and other similarly placed organization are working on crypto regulations for it to be used as an asset class

India’s objectives in G20 presidency are to push for consensus, to be neutral and to bring everybody along, its G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on March 5, while adding that if countries such as China and Russia are left out in the consensus making process, there will be no solution to global debt.

The G20 Sherpa, who was in conversation with lawyer Cyril Shroff at American Bar Association’s India conference, said that India’s challenge in G20 is to get the development agenda out to all the stake holders in all the meetings.

Digital infrastructure:

Speaking of India’s digital infrastructure, Amitabh Kant said: "No great innovations have come from Europe in the recent past. Major digital and transformational breakthroughs came from emerging markets."