Oil marketing firms see a profit as domestic prices freeze, global rates soften

Oil marketing firms are now profitable again from selling fuel because domestic prices are locked while global rates have decreased, according to a report by Economic Times.

Citing ICICI Securities, the report noted that Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum are estimated to have made an average margin of Rs 1.2 per litre on the retail sale of petrol and diesel so far in the current quarter, as opposed to losses of Rs 3 per litre from the October-December quarter and Rs 8.9 per litre from the April-December period. The average marketing margin for petrol and diesel is predicted to be Rs 3.4 per litre in the third week of February.

According to the brokerage, businesses have so far lost Rs 1.2 per litre on the sale of fuel during the current quarter. Nonetheless, the brokerage claimed that a profit of Rs 6.8 per litre on petrol has made the combined margin for the two fuels positive.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Mar 02, 2023 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Mar 02, 2023 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Mar 02, 2023 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more + Show

Moneycontrol News