Current account deficit shrinks to $18.2 billion in Oct-Dec period

Siddharth Upasani
Apr 01, 2023 / 07:03 AM IST

As a percentage of GDP, October-December current account deficit is 2.2 percent compared to 3.7 percent in July-September and 2.7 percent in October-December 2021

A sharp rise in global commodity prices has led to a deterioration in India's current account position.

India's current account deficit (CAD) dropped sharply to $18.2 billion in the October-December period, data released on March 31 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

At $18.2 billion, CAD for the last quarter of 2022 is sharply lower than July-September's revised figure of $30.9 billion.

The provisional estimate of $36.4 billion for July-September's CAD - which was an all-time high for a quarter - has been revised downwards significantly "due to downward adjustment in Customs data", the RBI said.

"Underlying the lower current account deficit in Q3:2022-23 was a narrowing of merchandise trade deficit to $72.7 billion from $78.3 billion in Q2:2022-23, coupled with robust services and private transfer receipts," the RBI said in a statement.