India's fuel sales rise in April as agriculture demand picks up

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 03:11 PM IST

In terms of products, diesel was the main driver of oil demand as there was a pick up in the agriculture sector, as well as requirements for power generation and industry.

India's fuel sales rose in April as diesel demand grew on the back of a pick up in harvesting of Rabi crops and expansion of economic activity, preliminary industry data showed on Monday.

Demand for diesel, the most consumed fuel in the country accounting for about two-fifths of the demand, soared 6.7 per cent to 7.15 million tonnes in April compared to a year ago period.

Month-on-month sales rose 4.8 per cent when compared with 6.83 million tonnes of diesel consumed in March which witnessed a seasonal slowdown.

Petrol sales rose about 2.5 per cent to 2.64 million tonnes during April when compared with the same period of the last year. Sales, however, fell marginally by 0.5 per cent month-on-month, the data showed.