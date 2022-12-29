 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India needs to continue opening up to the world, Montek Singh Ahluwalia says

N Mahalakshmi
Dec 29, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST

The transition to 8 percent growth is not going to be possible unless India retains the sensible view that it needs to continue to open and integrate with the world, Ahluwalia says

India, which aspires to grow at high rates, must continue to open up to the world despite the recent trend of deglobalisation, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former deputy chairman of the erstwhile planning commission said.

“There is a global trend which is an increasing nationalistic perception on economic policy. People distancing themselves from China. Not trusting supply chains which are located too far away and so on. And all fashions spread and that fashion has also spread in India,” Ahluwalia, who was one the key persons behind India opening up its economy in 1991 amid a balance of payments crisis, told Moneycontrol in an interview.

“Am I worried we are becoming too protectionist? The short answer is yes.”

“In my view the transition to 8% growth is not going to be possible unless we retain this sensible view that Indian needs to continue to open and integrate,” he added.

India has in the recent years raised tariffs on a raft of goods and shunned recent multilateral trade pacts but is rushing to stitch a bunch of free trade deals with several economies to help boost exports that the Narendra Modi-administration looks as a major growth driver.