GST Council Meet Live Updates: Meeting to discuss online gaming tax today

GST Council is meeting to deliberate states' demand for a larger share of the tax revenue on the second day of the 47th Council meeting, including GST compensation, the debate over rate rationalisation and other critical aspects. Moneycontrol will be tracking the developments closely to get you the latest news and updates.
The GST Council will meet on the second and the last day of its meeting today. On the first day, the Council approved changes in the tax rates on some goods and services with a view to rationalising the levy even as non-BJP ruled states set the stage for a possible confrontation with the Centre over the issue of a larger share in tax revenues.
GST Council on the first day removed tax exemptions on some items. In today's meeting, the council is likely to look into the demand of states to extend GST compensation beyond June 30. A decision around putting online gaming, horse racing, and casinos under the 28 per cent tax slab.
GST Council Meet Live Updates | States that go against GST Council will be isolated: Sushil Kumar Modi
States that seek to deviate from resolutions of the GST Council, India’s apex decision-making body under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, will be isolated as other provinces will find it tough to do business with them, Sushil Kumar Modi, senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and member of Parliament’s Upper House, said. Read More
GST Council Meet Live Updates | Can states deviate from GST Council recommendations?
To endorse the principle of cooperative federalism as mandated by the Constitution of India, states must deviate in rarest of rare circumstances and any aberration must be backed by dialectical thought and pragmatism. Read More
GST Council Meet Live Updates | GST Transformed Value Taxation System
- Goods and services produced are finally consumed or get embedded in assets.
- Realising that taxation of value-added at different stages of final products and services is a more equitable, efficient, and fairer method, India embarked on a long journey which finally culminated in the GST on July 1, 2017.
- The introduction of modified value-added (MODVAT) in the 1980s in excise duties and the transformation of states’ sales taxes into value-added taxes (VAT) in 2005-06 marked the two most important stops in this journey. Read More
GST Council Meet Live Updates | Why states need the funds and the Centre cannot pay
Several states are likely to find their finances in dire straits as the GST compensation ends. It stands to reason they would want the compensation to continue. After all, it was the promise of the compensation — 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth — that had brought them on board with the GST regime in the first place.
The stressed balance sheets of several states have worsened since the pandemic hit, leaving them reliant on the GST compensation funds.
At an aggregate level, states stand to face a shortfall of over Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue per year after the compensation ends. Read More
GST Council Meet Live Updates | GST Council to Discuss Compensation to States, Tax on Online Gaming Today
- The GST Council is all set to discuss today on the subject of compensation to states and what Goods and Services Tax (GST) to levy on online gaming and casinos.
- According to sources aware of the council's discussions on June 28 in Chandigarh, the Group of Ministers' interim report on rate rationalisation was accepted in full on the first day of the meeting. Read More
GST Council Meet Live Updates | Compensation to states a bone of contention on day one of 47th GST Council meeting
On the first day of the 47th GST Council meeting, one of the key issues was the compensation to states for revenue shortfall which will stop in two days. Opposition- ruled states like Chhattisgarh want the GST compensation period to be extended for another five years. For the details of the meeting in a nutshell, watch the video.
Good Morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the 2nd day of theGST Council Meet chaired by FM Nirmala Sitharaman today, June 29, 2022. Stay tuned for the latest news, analysis and developments!