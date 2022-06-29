GST Council Meet Live Updates: Meeting to discuss online gaming tax today

The GST Council will meet on the second and the last day of its meeting today. On the first day, the Council approved changes in the tax rates on some goods and services with a view to rationalising the levy even as non-BJP ruled states set the stage for a possible confrontation with the Centre over the issue of a larger share in tax revenues.

GST Council on the first day removed tax exemptions on some items. In today's meeting, the council is likely to look into the demand of states to extend GST compensation beyond June 30. A decision around putting online gaming, horse racing, and casinos under the 28 per cent tax slab.