States that go against GST Council will be isolated; not right time to hike rates: Sushil Kumar Modi

States that seek to deviate from resolutions of the GST Council, India’s apex decision-making body under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, will be isolated as other provinces will find it tough to do business with them, Sushil Kumar Modi, senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and member of Parliament’s Upper House, said.

The GST Council’s two-day meeting that starts on June 28 in Chandigarh comes in the wake of belligerent commentary by several opposition-ruled states after a recent Supreme Court ruling said that the GST Council’s decisions are not binding on states. The council, expected to tackle several contentious issues including GST compensation, meets days ahead of the indirect tax regime’s five-year anniversary.

“The media has unnecessarily created a hype around the Supreme Court judgment in the Mohit Minerals Pvt Ltd case. There was nothing new in it,” Sushil Kumar Modi, who was a key part of pre-GST panels and who then chaired half a dozen group of ministers (GoM) set up by the council, told Moneycontrol in an interview. “The constitution amendment says that the decisions of the GST Council are of a recommendatory nature.”

The GST architecture has matured over the last half a decade, Modi said.

“Though there may be different voices, note of dissent also, but ultimately the most complicated issues have been resolved. Even if some state wants to deviate (from the GST Council’s recommendations), they will be sidelined. Nobody will make any effort to do business with that state.”

Modi pointed out that in 2020, Kerala had voted against a higher uniform tax on lotteries, but had ultimately implemented the decision of the council.

Moreover, even if a state decides to go contrary to the GST Council and raises tax on a particular good or service, only the Centre has the power to tax inter-state trade.

“The IGST Act has been enacted by the Centre. A state can change its own law but not the central law. If goods go to from one state to the other, they will be governed by the Union law, not the state law,” Modi said.

Also, the GST returns are common across the system and states that seek to design their own returns will be at a disadvantage, he added.

To criticism that states have surrendered their sovereign right to tax under GST, Modi said that the Centre had also surrendered the same right.

Both of them have pooled their sovereignty.

To be sure, decisions at the GST Council are taken after exhaustive discussions, running into several days across committees.

“The structure of the GST Council has worked until now, and I think, it will continue to be successful,” Modi said.

GST rate raises not feasible

The Centre and state governments’ finances are stressed due to the lingering impact of the coronavirus pandemic and as the economic outlook remains uncertain amid the geopolitical turmoil.

Raising tax rates may seem a good way out of the fiscal hole but is not a good idea amid the high inflationary pressure, the former Bihar deputy chief minister said.

“Maybe after a year or two, tax slabs for a few items could be changed, rates can be rationalised and the list of exemptions can be pruned. You cannot do anything with respect to tax rates as of now,” Modi said.

Even if the GoM on GST rate rationalisation were to recommend GST hikes, the council would not find such proposals appealing, he added.

Instead, the focus should be on increasing compliance and a renewed push for verification of returns to boost revenue, Modi said.

“There is still no way to verify each invoice submitted by a taxpayer. All states will benefit it this gap is closed,” he added.

Multiple slabs, petroleum

Many commentators have sought that India reduce its multi-rate GST structure to a simple one with fewer rates.

While Sushil Kumar Modi agreed that the number of GST slabs could be lowered, he pointed out that not many countries across the world have a single GST rate.

“Single rate is next to impossible in India. What will happen to revenues if a single rate is implemented?”

Meanwhile, on the vexing issue of bringing petroleum products under the GST net, he sees a dead end.

Given the steep taxes levied on petrol and diesel by both the Centre and states, and given the peak rate of GST at 28 percent, it is highly unlikely that petroleum products would be brought under GST.

“They are sin goods and so heavy taxation is imposed. How will the 40 percent shortfall be met?”

Credit to Arun Jaitley

Finally, Sushil Kumar Modi remembers his senior colleague late Arun Jaitley, who as the former finance minister ushered in the GST regime in 2017. Remember, the introduction of GST in India went through several speed bumps. Negotiations that dragged on for years, finally gained speed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took power in 2014. Jaitley was a great consensus builder and brought together different parties and interests on the GST, which needed several legislative changes at the central and state levels.

“The whole process was an unprecedented one globally. Had Arun Jaitley not been there, it would have been impossible to implement GST,” Modi reminisced.

“All states, ruled by different parties, had disparate issues. States were scared about what would happen to their revenues if they went for GST. Arun Jaitley took everyone into confidence and evolved a consensus.”