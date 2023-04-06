 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt hopeful of record 112 million tonne wheat output despite damage to crop due to bad weather

PTI
Apr 06, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST

The government has projected a record wheat production at 112.18 million tonne in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June). Wheat production had declined marginally to 107.74 million tonne in the previous year due to heat wave in some states.

Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra on Thursday said the government is hopeful of a record wheat production of 112.18 million tonne in 2022-23 crop year ending June despite inclement weather conditions in some parts of the country affecting grains quality.

"Because of the inclement weather in the last two weeks, there has been some damage to the wheat crop. But the production loss will be minimal. We are hopeful of achieving the overall production target of 112.2 million tonne," Chopra said.

The secretary said quality norms for wheat procurement has been relaxed in Madhya Pradesh and the Centre will soon take a call on relaxing quality norms for wheat procurement in Punjab and Haryana.