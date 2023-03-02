 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 Summit: Modi urges foreign ministers to not let difficult issues block others

Siddharth Upasani
Mar 02, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

Addressing the G20 foreign ministers ahead of their meeting in Delhi, the prime minister hinted that discussions around the Russia-Ukraine war should not derail the rest of the agenda of the summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hinted that discussions around the Russia-Ukraine war should not derail the rest of the agenda of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

"As foreign ministers, it is but natural that your discussions are affected by the geopolitical tensions of the day," Modi said in a video message on March 2 in an address to the G20 foreign ministers.

"We all have our positions and our perspectives on how these tensions should be resolved... We should not allow issues that we cannot resolve together to come in the way of those we can," he said.

Modi's address comes after Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra expressed confidence on March 1 that the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers would see issues other than the Russia-Ukraine war getting their due focus.