 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Yes Bank Q3 results: Net profit slides 80% YoY to Rs 52 crore, NII up 11.7%

Moneycontrol News
Jan 21, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST

Yes Bank Q3: The gross non-performing performing asset ratio stood at 2 percent in the quarter, as against 14.7 percent the year-ago period. The net NPA ratio came down to 1 percent, as compared to 5.3 percent in Q2 FY23.

Sequentially, Yes Bank's profit declined by 66 percent during the December 2022 quarter (Representative image: Reuters)

Yes Bank's net profit in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022-23 dropped by 80 percent on-year to Rs 52 crore, as per the financial results declared by the private lender on January 21. The net profit in Q2 FY22 was Rs 266 crore.

Quarter-on-quarter, the net profit decreased by 66 percent, as it had came in at Rs 153 crore for the three-month period ending on September 30, 2022. The net profit in Q3 FY23 was adversely impacted by "due to ageing related provisions", Yes Bank informed the stock exchanges.

The bank's net interest income, however, increased from Rs 1,764 crore in the year-ago period to Rs 1,970.6 crore in Q3 FY23, marking a 11.7 percent jump. Sequentially, the NII was largely flat, as it stood at Rs 1,991 crore in the previous quarter.

The non-interest income for the December 2022 quarter came in at Rs 1,143 crore, which is 55.8 percent higher as against Rs 734 crore in the year-ago period, and 24.3 percent up as compared to Rs 920 crore in the previous quarter.

Also Read | Yes Bank to issue shares and warrants to Carlyle Group and Advent International

The total net income, combining NII and non-interest income, stood at Rs 3,114 in Q3 FY23, which is 24 percent higher YoY and 7 percent up QoQ.