 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Why life insurance stocks are seeing renewed interest amid growth worries

Aparna Iyer
Apr 27, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

The current interest aside, analysts believe that repeating growth in FY24 won’t be an easy task for life insurers.

The outsized business growth in the March quarter was expected as life insurers made last-ditch efforts to sell as many large-sized policies as possible before the tax changes took effect.

On February 1, listed life insurers saw their valuations erode by more than 10 percent as the Union Budget brought in tax rules that would shave off a big part of their business growth. Investors believed that the stellar growth trajectory of the industry was now a thing of the past and so valuations should come down.

Since April, though, life insurance shares have gained, in a sign that the earlier expectations of growth deceleration were overdone. Shares of the largest life insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), have risen nearly 1 percent. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd's stock has gained nearly 2 percent, while Max Financial Services Ltd has gained roughly 1 percent. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd and SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd have gained more than 3 percent.
So, what has changed for investors to be nibbling on life insurance stocks now? The answer: another change in tax rules and a returning optimism on growth.

Tax lost is tax gained

In the budget, the government had proposed that the proceeds of insurance policies with premiums in excess of Rs 5 lakh would be taxed in the hands of the holder. Further, the centre made the new tax regime, which removes almost all exemptions, as the default tax regime from 2023-24 onwards. To be sure, shifting to the new tax regime remains optional, but the government’s intent cannot be ignored.