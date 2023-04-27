 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Welspun gains on buyback approval, jump in Q4 net profit

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST

The company has approved a share buyback plan to purchase 1.625 crore shares at an aggregate amount of Rs 195 crore. It also released its Q4FY23 numbers and reported a 140 percent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 125 crore.

Welspun India shares rose on April 27, after it approved an earlier proposal for buyback of shares. The company has approved purchase of 1.625 crore fully paid equity shares at a price of Rs 120 a piece for an aggregate amount of Rs 195 crore. This represents around 5.85 percent and 5.19 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves, said the company.

“The public announcement setting out the process, timelines and other statutory details will be released in due course in accordance with the Buyback Regulation,” Welspun India said in an exchange filing.

The company notified that it has fixed May 10, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the Buyback.

