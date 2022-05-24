Vindhya Telelin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 357.83 crore, down 35.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 357.83 crore in March 2022 down 35.71% from Rs. 556.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.33 crore in March 2022 down 54.83% from Rs. 45.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.83 crore in March 2022 down 48.56% from Rs. 87.15 crore in March 2021.

Vindhya Telelin EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 37.97 in March 2021.

Vindhya Telelin shares closed at 958.20 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.95% returns over the last 6 months and -11.18% over the last 12 months.