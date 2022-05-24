 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vindhya Telelin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 357.83 crore, down 35.71% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vindhya Telelink are:

Net Sales at Rs 357.83 crore in March 2022 down 35.71% from Rs. 556.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.33 crore in March 2022 down 54.83% from Rs. 45.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.83 crore in March 2022 down 48.56% from Rs. 87.15 crore in March 2021.

Vindhya Telelin EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 37.97 in March 2021.

Vindhya Telelin shares closed at 958.20 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.95% returns over the last 6 months and -11.18% over the last 12 months.

Vindhya Telelink
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 357.83 302.18 556.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 357.83 302.18 556.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 284.19 255.76 323.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.05 -30.56 87.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.87 21.73 23.04
Depreciation 4.39 4.95 6.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.12 19.25 36.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.21 31.06 79.62
Other Income 12.24 7.42 0.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.44 38.48 80.36
Interest 12.98 13.71 19.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.47 24.77 60.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.47 24.77 60.67
Tax 7.14 6.40 15.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.33 18.37 45.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.33 18.37 45.00
Equity Share Capital 11.85 11.85 11.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.15 15.50 37.97
Diluted EPS 17.15 15.50 37.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.15 15.50 37.97
Diluted EPS 17.15 15.50 37.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 04:52 pm
