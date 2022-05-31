 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ujaas Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.01 crore, up 42.79% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ujaas Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.01 crore in March 2022 up 42.79% from Rs. 7.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.96 crore in March 2022 down 124.35% from Rs. 11.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2022 up 49.19% from Rs. 7.99 crore in March 2021.

Ujaas Energy shares closed at 3.80 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.70% returns over the last 6 months and 35.71% over the last 12 months.

Ujaas Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.01 13.66 7.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.01 13.66 7.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.59 10.18 4.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.17 0.05 0.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.76 0.84 0.64
Depreciation 1.80 1.87 1.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.19 3.54 10.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.16 -2.82 -9.99
Other Income 0.30 0.88 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.86 -1.94 -9.86
Interest 4.14 2.74 4.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.00 -4.68 -14.39
Exceptional Items -0.01 -- --
P/L Before Tax -10.01 -4.68 -14.39
Tax 14.95 -1.17 -3.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -24.96 -3.51 -11.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -24.96 -3.51 -11.13
Equity Share Capital 20.03 20.03 20.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.25 -0.18 -0.56
Diluted EPS -1.25 -0.18 -0.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.25 -0.18 -0.56
Diluted EPS -1.25 -0.18 -0.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 12:43 pm
