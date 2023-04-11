 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCS Q4 Preview| Subdued growth expected due to client delays in US and Europe

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST

Investors will closely follow the company’s commentary on demand, updates on the state of the banking and financial industry, tech budget, deal pipeline and deal wins.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s biggest Information Technology (IT) services company, will likely report subdued fourth-quarter earnings as US and European clients shaken by a banking crisis delayed on tech spending decisions.

TCS will announce on April 12 its earnings for the three months ended March, a quarter marked by the collapse of California-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS.

Indian IT services companies are heavily dependent on the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) industry, which means that spending cuts and extended decision-making cycles at clients in this sector are likely to impact their revenue.

