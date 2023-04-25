 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tata Consumer Products Q4: Net profit climbs 23% to Rs 269 crore, beats estimates

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST

Net profit was expected to rise a modest 3.7 percent YoY to Rs 245 crore.

The Board of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8.45 per share for the financial year 2022-23.

Tata Consumer Products on April 25 reported consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 at Rs 268.59 crore, up 23.46 percent from Rs 217.54 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operation came in at Rs 3,618.73 crore, registering a growth of 13.96 percent from Rs 3,175.41 crore in the year ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The numbers were better than expectations. Net profit was expected to rise a modest 3.7 percent YoY to Rs 245 crore. Topline was expected to grow by 11 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,513 crore.

The Board of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8.45 per share for the financial year 2022-23.