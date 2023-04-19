 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Communications posts 10.7% decline in Q4 net profit at Rs 326 crore, declares final dividend

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST

The consolidated revenue from operations jumped 7.2 percent on-year to Rs 4,568.7 crore, whereas, the EBITDA for the quarter came in at Rs 1,034.2 crore.

Tata Communications' board recommended a final dividend of Rs 21 per share

Tata Communications on April 19 posted a net profit of Rs 326 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, which is 10.7 percent lower as against Rs 365 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

The net profit also dropped by 17 percent sequentially, as it had came in at Rs 394 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

For the entire FY23, however, the net profit increased to Rs 1,801 crore from Rs 1,485 crore in the previous year.

The consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 4,568 crore in the fourth quarter, which is 7.2 percent higher as compared to Rs 4,263 crore clocked in the year-ago period.