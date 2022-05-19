Super Spinning Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.57 crore, up 47.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.57 crore in March 2022 up 47.36% from Rs. 16.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2022 up 54.54% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2022 down 84.28% from Rs. 8.46 crore in March 2021.

Super Spinning EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2021.

Super Spinning shares closed at 11.90 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.42% returns over the last 6 months and 93.50% over the last 12 months.