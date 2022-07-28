Starteck Financ Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore, up 91.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore in June 2022 up 91.37% from Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2022 up 25.9% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2022 up 74.64% from Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2021.

Starteck Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 2.66 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.11 in June 2021.

Starteck Financ shares closed at 130.75 on July 27, 2022 (NSE)